American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE:ARL opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.57 and a beta of 0.44. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 8.97%.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

