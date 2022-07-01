Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Research analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 76.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology (Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.