Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

NYSE AP opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $74.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.94. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $6.67.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.43 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 3.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AP. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,236,000. Institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

