Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aethlon Medical, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 29th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aethlon Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of AEMD opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $17.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.79. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $6.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 771.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical (Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.