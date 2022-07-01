Analysts Set ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) PT at $26.40

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADTN. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ADTN opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $24.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.49 million, a PE ratio of -79.68 and a beta of 1.26.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -163.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ADTRAN by 779.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,013,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,289 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 147.1% in the first quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 200,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 101.1% in the first quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 932,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 469,042 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,406,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 398.6% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 498,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after acquiring an additional 398,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

