Analysts Set AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Target Price at $24.56

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

NYSE:T opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $150.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

