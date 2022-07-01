Analysts Set Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) PT at GBX 3,612.71

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,612.71 ($44.32).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,160 ($38.77) to GBX 3,230 ($39.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,421 ($41.97) to GBX 3,289 ($40.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,040 ($37.30) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

LON:BWY opened at GBX 2,147 ($26.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,296.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,679.12. The company has a market cap of £2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 644.44. Bellway has a one year low of GBX 2,028.57 ($24.89) and a one year high of GBX 3,553 ($43.59).

In other news, insider John F. Tutte acquired 20,000 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,545 ($31.22) per share, with a total value of £509,000 ($624,463.26).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

