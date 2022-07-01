Analysts Set Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target at $64.10

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Oddo Bhf raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($63.83) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($71.28) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.62. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $62.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

