Analysts Set Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target at $105.85

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.85.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXAS. StockNews.com raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,001,531,000 after buying an additional 827,948 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 35.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Exact Sciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,756,000 after buying an additional 26,058 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

EXAS opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.69. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $127.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

