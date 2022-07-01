Analysts Set Expectations for Carnival Co. & plc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carnival Co. & in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is ($2.33) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CCL. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt lowered Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NYSE:CCL opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $27.39.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 61.84% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.80) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 13,888 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at approximately $500,000. IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 36,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carnival Co. & (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.