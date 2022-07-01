Analysts Set Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Target Price at £132.68

Ferguson plc (LON:FERGGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is £132.68 ($162.77).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £114 ($139.86) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ferguson to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from £132.60 ($162.68) to GBX 9,960 ($122.19) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £130 ($159.49) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of FERG stock opened at GBX 9,188 ($112.72) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9,471.05 and its 200 day moving average is £107.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.03. Ferguson has a 12 month low of GBX 8,602 ($105.53) and a 12 month high of £136.40 ($167.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

