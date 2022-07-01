Analysts Set G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Price Target at $38.67

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

GTHX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 34.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 409.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 22,151 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 23,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 61.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $210.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.04. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 708.20% and a negative return on equity of 107.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

