Analysts Set Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Price Target at $11.20

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDLS. Piper Sandler lowered Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $13.44.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.14 million. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Noodles & Company by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Noodles & Company by 245.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 158,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 35,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 40,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

