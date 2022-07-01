Analysts Set Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Target Price at GBX 399.75

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 399.75 ($4.90).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.15) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rotork from GBX 405 ($4.97) to GBX 345 ($4.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.23) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of ROR stock opened at GBX 240.60 ($2.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.99. Rotork has a 52-week low of GBX 235.97 ($2.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 375.60 ($4.61). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 270.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 309.25. The stock has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 25.96.

In related news, insider Kiet Huynh sold 11,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.31), for a total value of £31,914 ($39,153.48). Also, insider Peter Dilnot bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of £26,700 ($32,756.72).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

