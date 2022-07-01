Analysts Set Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target at $8.27

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.27.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SECYF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

SECYF opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $5.93.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

