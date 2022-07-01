Analysts Set Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target at $21.93

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWIR. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $896.99 million, a PE ratio of -12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.77. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 262,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,303,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after buying an additional 180,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

