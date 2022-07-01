Analysts Set Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target at $21.93

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.93.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SWIR. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of SWIR stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $896.99 million, a PE ratio of -12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.77. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.79.
About Sierra Wireless (Get Rating)
Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.
