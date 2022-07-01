Analysts Set Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) PT at $9.43

Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPRB. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 88,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 78,490 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPRB opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.47. Spruce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.60, a current ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

