Analysts Set VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) PT at $139.90

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $113.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. VMware has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $167.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.32.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,541 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,923. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of VMware by 27.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,813 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth $214,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,916,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $433,701,000 after acquiring an additional 188,429 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

