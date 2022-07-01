Analyzing Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) & Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Clarus Therapeutics has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biogen has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Clarus Therapeutics and Biogen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarus Therapeutics $13.96 million 1.42 -$40.62 million N/A N/A Biogen $10.98 billion 2.72 $1.56 billion $9.77 20.87

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than Clarus Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.5% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Biogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Biogen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clarus Therapeutics and Biogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarus Therapeutics N/A N/A -66.35% Biogen 13.40% 23.46% 10.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and Biogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarus Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Biogen 0 13 14 0 2.52

Clarus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $7.90, suggesting a potential upside of 1,967.52%. Biogen has a consensus price target of $261.99, suggesting a potential upside of 28.46%. Given Clarus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clarus Therapeutics is more favorable than Biogen.

Summary

Biogen beats Clarus Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; and FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE. In addition, the company offers RITUXAN for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), rheumatoid arthritis, two forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis, and pemphigus vulgaris; RITUXAN HYCELA for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and CLL; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and OCREVUS for treating relapsing MS and primary progressive MS; and other anti-CD20 therapies. Further, it develops BIIB135, BIIB061, BIIB091, and BIIB107 for MS and neuroimmunology; Aducanumab, Lecanemab, BIIB076, and BIIB080 to treat Alzheimer's disease and dementia; BIIB067, BIIB078, BIIB105, BIIB100, and BIIB110 to treat neuromuscular disorders; BIIB124, BIIB094, BIIB118, BIIB101, and BIIB122 for treating Parkinson's disease and movement disorders; BIIB125 and BIIB104 for treating neuropsychiatry; Dapirolizumab pegol and BIIB059 to treat immunology related diseases; BIIB093 and BIIB131 to treat acute neurology; BIIB074 for neuropathic pain; and BYOOVIZ, BIIB800, and SB15 biosimilars, which are under various stages of development. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited; Denali Therapeutics Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; Neurimmune SubOne AG; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.; Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.; and Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Biogen Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

