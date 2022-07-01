Analyzing Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) and First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) and First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and First Community Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $762.74 million 5.60 $319.02 million $1.79 11.60 First Community Bankshares $139.61 million 3.53 $51.17 million $2.67 11.01

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has higher revenue and earnings than First Community Bankshares. First Community Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and First Community Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 40.02% 10.52% 1.59% First Community Bankshares 32.98% 10.78% 1.46%

Dividends

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community Bankshares pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and First Community Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 2 1 0 2.33 First Community Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.40%. First Community Bankshares has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.01%. Given Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is more favorable than First Community Bankshares.

Summary

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) beats First Community Bankshares on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises non-farm/non-residential real estate, construction/land development, residential mortgage, consumer, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides internet banking, mobile banking and voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, and automatic account transfer services, as well as safe deposit boxes and the United States savings bonds. In addition, the company writes policies for commercial and personal lines of business, including insurance for property, casualty, life, health, and employee benefits. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through 160 branch locations that included 76 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 5 branches in Alabama, and 1 branch in New York City. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

About First Community Bankshares (Get Rating)

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. The company also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 49 branches, including 17 branches in West Virginia, 23 branches in Virginia, 7 branches in North Carolina, and 2 branches in Tennessee. First Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

