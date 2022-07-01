Analyzing NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) & Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Properties Trust has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Service Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Real Estate Finance 61.05% 15.94% 0.47% Service Properties Trust -28.83% -28.63% -5.09%

Dividends

NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Service Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Service Properties Trust pays out -1.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.3% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.0% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Service Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 1 1 3.50 Service Properties Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00

NexPoint Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.40%. Service Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $8.63, indicating a potential upside of 64.91%. Given Service Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Service Properties Trust is more favorable than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Service Properties Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Real Estate Finance $55.83 million 5.30 $43.08 million $3.48 5.82 Service Properties Trust $1.50 billion 0.58 -$544.60 million ($2.85) -1.84

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Service Properties Trust. Service Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexPoint Real Estate Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NexPoint Real Estate Finance beats Service Properties Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance (Get Rating)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Service Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements. SVC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

