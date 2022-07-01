Analyzing Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) and Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) and Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

This table compares Sight Sciences and Retractable Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sight Sciences $48.96 million 8.74 -$62.96 million ($3.09) -2.91 Retractable Technologies $188.38 million 0.67 $56.06 million $1.33 2.88

Retractable Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Sight Sciences. Sight Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retractable Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sight Sciences and Retractable Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sight Sciences -134.02% -51.67% -33.54% Retractable Technologies 24.98% 51.12% 23.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Sight Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Retractable Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of Retractable Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sight Sciences and Retractable Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sight Sciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Retractable Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sight Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 244.83%. Given Sight Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sight Sciences is more favorable than Retractable Technologies.

Summary

Retractable Technologies beats Sight Sciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sight Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors to hospitals, medical centers, and eyecare professionals in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.