Anglo American plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anglo American in a report issued on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $2.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.95. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Anglo American’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NGLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,450 ($42.33) to GBX 3,350 ($41.10) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Anglo American in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($39.26) to GBX 3,000 ($36.81) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,756.25.

OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

About Anglo American (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.