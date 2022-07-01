AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) PT Lowered to $21.00

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.99% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AU. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.20 to $24.20 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.
AU opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.69.
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (Get Rating)
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
