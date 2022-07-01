Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $6.50 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.19, but opened at $5.96. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Annaly Capital Management shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 83,984 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.89%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

