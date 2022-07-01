Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $6.50 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.19, but opened at $5.96. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Annaly Capital Management shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 83,984 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,459,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,857,000 after buying an additional 248,625 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $165,231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,746,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,633,000 after purchasing an additional 867,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 32.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,514,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,138 shares in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.89%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

