Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Receives $5.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Antares Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.60 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $955.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 769.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,260 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,045,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,508 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $5,523,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,556,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 311.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,037,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 785,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

