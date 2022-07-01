APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives $51.70 Average PT from Brokerages

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on APA to $54.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 4.12. APA has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.49.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.