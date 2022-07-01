ApeCoin One Day Volume Tops $276.74 Million (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 1st. Over the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One ApeCoin coin can now be purchased for $4.42 or 0.00023006 BTC on major exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and $276.74 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ApeCoin Coin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,531,250 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev

ApeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

