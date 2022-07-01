Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

APEMY has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aperam from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Aperam from €57.00 ($60.64) to €55.00 ($58.51) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Aperam from €67.00 ($71.28) to €68.00 ($72.34) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Get Aperam alerts:

Aperam stock opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aperam has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $65.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.4804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

Aperam Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.