Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.87 and last traded at $23.07. 6,582 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 2,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,303 shares during the period. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned 37.43% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

