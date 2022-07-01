Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc (LON:AEET) Insider David Fletcher Buys 40,506 Shares

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc (LON:AEET – Get Rating) insider David Fletcher acquired 40,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £31,999.74 ($39,258.67).

LON AEET opened at GBX 79 ($0.97) on Friday. Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc has a one year low of GBX 72 ($0.88) and a one year high of GBX 99 ($1.21).

About Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc focuses on investments in small to medium sized energy efficiency projects in the private and public sector in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

