Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc (LON:AEET) Insider David Fletcher Buys 40,506 Shares

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc (LON:AEET – Get Rating) insider David Fletcher acquired 40,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £31,999.74 ($39,258.67).
LON AEET opened at GBX 79 ($0.97) on Friday. Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc has a one year low of GBX 72 ($0.88) and a one year high of GBX 99 ($1.21).
About Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.