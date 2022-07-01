Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2022

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the May 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ARBKF stock opened at GBX 0.39 ($0.00) on Friday. Argo Blockchain has a 1-year low of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.37 ($0.03). The firm has a market cap of £1.80 million and a P/E ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.