ARK Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 39,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.11. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $557.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.72 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

In related news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $86,569.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

