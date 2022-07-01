ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 2,529,634 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,529,634 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $464,854,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,934,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,511,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,606,000 after buying an additional 799,464 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,807,000 after buying an additional 777,259 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in DocuSign by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,416,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,701,000 after buying an additional 747,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.86 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average is $103.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.51 and a beta of 1.05.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

