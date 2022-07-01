Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of ARKR opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $19.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $39.59 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

In other Ark Restaurants news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $92,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,010. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 8,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $158,554.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,972.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

