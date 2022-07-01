Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $49.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. Artesian Resources has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $50.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.70. The firm has a market cap of $464.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.09.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after buying an additional 115,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Artesian Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 53.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 40,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

