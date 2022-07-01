ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Down to $6.00

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $5.43. ASE Technology shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 84,465 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.4794 dividend. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,026,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,999,000 after acquiring an additional 732,662 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,224,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 227,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 6.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

