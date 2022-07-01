Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ashford in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.
AINC stock opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21. Ashford has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $25.99.
Ashford Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford (AINC)
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.