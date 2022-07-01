Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ashford in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

AINC stock opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21. Ashford has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $25.99.

Ashford ( NYSE:AINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $133.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.81 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ashford will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashford Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

