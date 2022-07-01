ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,403,343,000 after acquiring an additional 173,677 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in ASML by 8,388.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 149,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,943,000 after purchasing an additional 147,640 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after purchasing an additional 146,912 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,888,000 after buying an additional 107,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale decreased their price target on ASML from €800.00 ($851.06) to €710.00 ($755.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Argus began coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($1,005.32) to €960.00 ($1,021.28) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $788.67.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $475.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $461.85 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $538.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $631.83. The stock has a market cap of $195.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

