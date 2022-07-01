ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Now Covered by Argus

Research analysts at Argus initiated coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.98% from the company’s previous close.

ASML has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($1,005.32) to €960.00 ($1,021.28) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($851.06) to €710.00 ($755.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($815.96) to €630.00 ($670.21) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $788.67.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML opened at $475.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ASML has a 12 month low of $461.85 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $538.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $631.83. The company has a market capitalization of $195.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. ASML’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ASML will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in ASML by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,040,854,000 after purchasing an additional 89,380 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,969,425,000 after purchasing an additional 170,909 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at $1,577,216,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,461,978,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ASML by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

About ASML (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.