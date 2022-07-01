ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives $286.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $286.25.

ASAZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 260 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 269 to SEK 280 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 320 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

