Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Receives GBX 2,170 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,170 ($26.62).

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABF. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.31) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,647 ($20.21) to GBX 2,300 ($28.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($22.70) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

ABF opened at GBX 1,578 ($19.36) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,633.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,782.92. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 1,462.50 ($17.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,364 ($29.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £12.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

In other news, insider Graham Allan bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,560 ($19.14) per share, with a total value of £34,320 ($42,105.26).

About Associated British Foods (Get Rating)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.