Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Update

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the May 31st total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASBFY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,700.00.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $19.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 2.55%.

About Associated British Foods (Get Rating)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.