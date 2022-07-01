Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Purchases 2,000 Shares

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $135,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.70 per share, with a total value of $14,350.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $57,960.00.

NYSE:AC opened at $35.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $789.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.27. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 115.49% and a return on equity of 2.63%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

