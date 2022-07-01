Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Short Interest Update

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the May 31st total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Assura stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. Assura has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86.

ARSSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Assura to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

