AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a £115 ($141.09) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($141.09) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($147.22) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £120 ($147.22) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, May 30th. UBS Group set a £101 ($123.91) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($128.82) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £105.46 ($129.38).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN stock opened at £108 ($132.50) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of £103.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,550.92. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 8,029 ($98.50) and a 12-month high of £110.54 ($135.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06. The company has a market cap of £167.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.67.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.