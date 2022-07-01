AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.07 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $204.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.27.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($128.82) to £115 ($141.09) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Danske assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($110.42) to £110 ($134.95) in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,246.29.

AstraZeneca Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.