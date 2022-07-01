Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Asure Software alerts:

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $5.70 on Thursday. Asure Software has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $9.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $114.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,343,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.