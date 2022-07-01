ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $33.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

